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Man who shot at ex-girlfriend's home in 2025 pleads guilty to reduced charges, sentenced to 10 years
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting at the home of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom on Monday.
Matthew Rivers, 48, was initially arrested in February 2025 on three counts of attempted murder, as well as aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No one was hurt in the initial shooting.
During a hearing at the 19th JDC on Monday, Rivers pleaded guilty to the aggravated criminal damage to property and gun charges.
The three attempted first-degree murder charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Rivers was sentenced to 10 years behind bars as part of the deal, with credit for time served.
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