Man who plowed SUV into Target gets 25-year sentence for 2020 attack at Hammond shopping center

HAMMOND - A man who crashed through the front of a Target in Hammond has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attack.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, 44-year-old Walter Allbritton III of Ponchatoula pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first degree robbery, terrorism, terrorizing, aggravated criminal damage to property, and another charge for carrying a fake explosive device.

Not only was the June 2020 incident caught on camera by bystanders, but Allbritton also broadcast the whole thing on Facebook Live. Once he was inside the store, Allbritton took cash from registers as he refused to surrender to law enforcement, telling officers "you’re going to have to kill me."

Allbritton was captured after he ran out of the store and admitted to police that a makeshift explosive he left near his vehicle was a fake bomb. Prosecutors also noted he tried to hijack at least two vehicles as he fled.