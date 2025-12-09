Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to life in prison

BATON ROUGE - A convicted murderer who killed a woman while livestreaming the attack on social media was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Earl Lee Johnson Jr. was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Janice David, which happened in 2022.

Investigators told WBRZ that Johnson and David had been on a two-day drug binge before he tied her to a car's steering wheel with jumper cables. She was stabbed 32 times, choked, and also hit with a tire iron.

The brutal encounter was on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes.

According to court records, Johnson's sentence has no chance of parole, probation, or a suspended sentence.