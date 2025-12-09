56°
Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to 999 years in prison
BATON ROUGE - A convicted murderer who killed a woman while livestreaming the attack on social media was sentenced to 999 years in prison on Tuesday.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr. was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Janice David, which happened in 2022.
Investigators told WBRZ that Johnson and David had been on a two-day drug binge before he tied her to a car's steering wheel with jumper cables. She was stabbed 32 times, choked, and also hit with a tire iron.
The brutal encounter was on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes.
According to court records, Johnson's sentence has no chance of parole, probation, or a suspended sentence.
