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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

1 hour 10 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 4:37 AM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is out of service due to inspection, it is expected back this afternoon.

5:15a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stopped traffic back to Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B

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5:40a: Accident in Jackson Park on Sullivan Rd at Gurney Road

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