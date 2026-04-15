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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is out of service due to inspection, it is expected back this afternoon.
5:15a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stopped traffic back to Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B
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5:40a: Accident in Jackson Park on Sullivan Rd at Gurney Road
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