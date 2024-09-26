86°
Man wanted out of Ponchatoula for Dollar General theft

50 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 3:44 PM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PONCHATOULA - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a person in reference to a theft at a Dollar General on September 16.

Anyone having information is asked to call Det. Lee at (985) 386-6548.

