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Man wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment charge, Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers says
ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a domestic abuse charge, according to Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers.
David Francois, 34, is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.
Crime Stoppers said he is approximately 5-feet-five inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.
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Anyone with information on Francois' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.
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