Man wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment charge, Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers says

ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a domestic abuse charge, according to Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers.

David Francois, 34, is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.

Crime Stoppers said he is approximately 5-feet-five inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Francois' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.