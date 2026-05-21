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Man wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment charge, Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers says

1 hour 10 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 1:05 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a domestic abuse charge, according to Ascension Parish Crime Stoppers. 

David Francois, 34, is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. 

Crime Stoppers said he is approximately 5-feet-five inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. 

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Anyone with information on Francois' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers. 

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