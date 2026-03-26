Man wanted for homicide out of Texas arrested in Zachary, U.S. Marshals Service says

ZACHARY — A man wanted for homicide in Austin, Texas, was arrested in Zachary on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Joshua Reich with the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Louisiana said.

Reich said the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the Baton Rouge Police Department Special Response Team, responded to a home along Royal Oaks Court in Zachary.

There, they arrested Catrailon Jarrell, who Reich said is wanted on homicide charges out of Austin.

Jarrell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.