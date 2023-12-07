57°
Man wanted for Child Endangerment & Battery of a Dating Partner

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Singleton, 25.

Singleton is wanted on the charge of Battery of a Dating Partner - Child Endangerment. Investigators believe that Singleton drives a gold colored 2016 Honda Accord, which is registered to a family member with the same last name.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of JOSHUA SINGLETON, contact Crime Stoppers:
?? Call 344-STOP (344-7867)
