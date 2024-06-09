94°
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting at BR apartment complex

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 7:36 PM May 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot in the arm. 

Deputies are now looking for the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Delvin Puckett. He's wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder (three counts), illegal use of a firearm and criminal damage to property.

