Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting at BR apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot in the arm.
Deputies are now looking for the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Delvin Puckett. He's wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder (three counts), illegal use of a firearm and criminal damage to property.
