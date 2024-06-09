Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot in the arm.

Deputies are now looking for the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Delvin Puckett. He's wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder (three counts), illegal use of a firearm and criminal damage to property.