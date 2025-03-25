Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for allegedly strangling, slapping pregnant woman among two arrested on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for alleged domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman was among two arrested during a home search on Washington Avenue.
Leroy Gibson, 25, was booked by Baton Rouge Police for possession of a machine gun, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery using strangulation and home invasion. The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested him on March 19 during a search of a home on Washington Avenue.
Arrest documents say that on April 6, 2024, Gibson arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited, forced himself into the residence and began slapping the victim in the face. Gibson then placed both of his hands around her neck and strangled her until she lost consciousness.
The victim was approximately nine months pregnant at the time of the alleged assault.
Michael Seals, 55, was also booked for possession of schedule one and two drugs as well as possession of a firearm by a criminal. Seals has a criminal history including stalking, battery of a police officer, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile alongside other crimes.
Trending News
Multiple guns, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized from the residence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Community College hosting Drip, Sip & Jam to benefit athletics...
-
2une In Previews: Cooking in Central
-
Florida Boulevard partially blocked after 18-wheeler hits powerline
-
Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man
-
Developer eyes large property off Highway 61 for warehouse, neighbors feel left...
Sports Video
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...