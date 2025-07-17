Man unharmed after fire department pulls him from car submerged in Geismar canal

GEISMAR — A man was rescued Thursday after being pulled from his car, which was submerged in the New River Canal in Geismar.

The Geismar Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle accident after the car drove off the road along La. 73 by the canal, Chief Nat Stephens said on Facebook.

The man was unharmed, Stephens added.

"One of the first things he said was 'Man, my phone is in the car,'" Stephens wrote.

The chief recommended people "slow down, pay attention to your surroundings and the wet highways."