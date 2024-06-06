Man sues BRPD, EBRSO for injuries sustained in 2023 chase that started with fleeing traffic stop

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of fleeing Baton Rouge Police when they tried to pull him over in 2023 is suing local law enforcement for injuries he sustained during the chase, court records say.

Harold Anthony, now 20, is seeking damages from BRPD for a broken leg, severed toes and a concussion he sustained after he hit an East Baton Rouge Parish deputy's cruiser on May 27, 2023. The suit, which also lists EBRSO, the city-parish and multiple individual law enforcement officers, was filed just over a year later on May 28, 2024.

According to a BRPD arrest warrant, authorities attempted a traffic stop on Anthony and another man while they were driving Kawasaki 450 dirt bike at the intersection of 48th and Jonah streets. The two men then led authorities on a high-speed chase. During the chase through North Acadian Thruway and nearby residential neighborhoods, the two bikers reportedly sped through stop lights and into oncoming traffic on multiple occasions.

The other man was eventually apprehended after attempting to flee on foot and scale a fence on Government Street near Superior Grill, the arrest warrant says. The man was arrested but formal charges have not been filed, police records show.

Anthony allegedly sped off through a residential neighborhood before the pursuit ended when he drove his bike into the open door of a deputy's patrol vehicle at the intersection of Choctaw and Oak Villa drives.

The warrant says that Anthony was thrown to the ground and received injuries that match those outlined in his lawsuit. He was then brought to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to court records, Anthony was booked on counts of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and reckless operation of an off-road vehicle about a year later on May 17, 2024.

He has yet to be formally charged, court records indicate.

Anthony claims in the suit that law enforcement is liable for his injuries because they initiated the chase through a high-traffic area over a minor driving violation with no "imminent threats or risks of harm to the East Baton Rouge Parish prior to the moment BRPD and EBRSO began this high-speed chase."

In their initial arrest warrant, BRPD says that Anthony "committed several red light violations, stop light violations without regard to the citizens safety or traffic. Both suspects traveled across private property along with residential yards."

Anthony's lawsuit also lists Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, a EBRSO deputy and two BRPD officers as defendants. One of the officers, Joseph Carboni, was involved in the controversial Street Crimes unit, which came under fire in 2023 for his involvement in the BRAVE Cave investigation.