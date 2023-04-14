65°
Man struck by car on Terrace Avenue late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash off Highland Road.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Terrance Avenue and Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Sources said a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Witnesses say it appeared the victim was knocked unconscious, and first responders spent close to half an hour tending to the victim at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
Officials attempting to secure funds to dry dock USS Kidd for key...
La. Wildlife and Fisheries boss resigns amid reports on alleged kickback scheme
