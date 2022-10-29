65°
Latest Weather Blog
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus.
Police said Daniel Eme, 21, was reportedly trying to walk across Nicholson Drive when an oncoming car struck him. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
Trending News
The driver and passenger of the car were not injured in the crash, according to police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities responding to overturned school bus in Zachary
-
Metro Council approves $2.3M for improvements to the Raising Cane's River Center
-
Person hit by car near Tigerland late Thursday
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Parents making tough decisions without funding after state expands childcare program
Sports Video
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer