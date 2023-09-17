82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials responded to reports of a stabbing on Terrace Avenue early Sunday morning.
The report came in around 8 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, first responders found a man who had been stabbed several times.
The circumstances around the stabbing are currently unknown.
The man has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
We are working to get more information on this story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that...
-
Dogs swim before BREC pool closes for the season
-
As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change...
-
OJJ removes all teenagers from Angola facility despite hold on mandatory removal
-
Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown