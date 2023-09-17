82°
Man stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning, officials say

1 hour 5 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, September 17 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials responded to reports of a stabbing on Terrace Avenue early Sunday morning.

The report came in around 8 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, first responders found a man who had been stabbed several times.

The circumstances around the stabbing are currently unknown.

The man has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

We are working to get more information on this story.

