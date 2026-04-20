Man sought for using cloned credit card

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies released photos of a man they said used a cloned credit card last month to buy nearly a thousand dollars worth of gift cards in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies said on June 8 the man went into the Walmart on North Mall Drive and used the cloned card to buy an $800 gift card.

Surveillance cameras recorded the man leaving in a white car with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the man's identity should call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 344-7867.