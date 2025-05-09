66°
Man shot in barbershop parking lot dies from injuries
BATON ROUGE- A man who was shot on Maplewood Drive last month has succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.
The incident took place at House of Styles barbershop at 5500 Maplewood Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on December 16. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Collins of Prairieville.
Police say Collins was found lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
There are no suspects at this time.
