Man shot in barbershop parking lot dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE- A man who was shot on Maplewood Drive last month has succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

The incident took place at House of Styles barbershop at 5500 Maplewood Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on December 16. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Collins of Prairieville.

Police say Collins was found lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects at this time.