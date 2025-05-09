66°
Man shot in barbershop parking lot dies from injuries

7 years 4 months 3 days ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 January 04, 2018 8:42 PM January 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Johnston von Springer

BATON ROUGE- A man who was shot on Maplewood Drive last month has succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

The incident took place at House of Styles barbershop at 5500 Maplewood Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on December 16. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Collins of Prairieville.

Police say Collins was found lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects at this time.

