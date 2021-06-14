Man shot and killed while trying to buy car in Texas neighborhood

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - A Texas man was shot to death after he met up with two men who were supposed to sell him a car.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon Kelvin Shepard, 20, and his friend went to a Houston neighborhood to look at the vehicle. KTRK reported the two sellers tried to rob Shepard and his friend as they were negotiating.

Shepard was shot during the robbery and died at the scene shortly afterward.

Officials say the two suspects left in Shepard's car, described as a forest green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with several dents in the front right side and a broken headlight.

The two suspects have not been found, and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.