Man sentenced to 40 years for killing LSU PhD student

BATON ROUGE — The man who killed an LSU PhD student in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Friday, District Judge Brad Meyers sentenced Antonio Watts, 28, to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Antonio Watts, 28, confessed to shooting and killing Mohammed Firoz-Ul-Amin at Mr. Luck's Valero gas station. Firoz-Ul-Amin was a PhD student at LSU studying computer science and engineering.

He was working at the gas station around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, when Watts walked in and shot him and then robbed the cash register.