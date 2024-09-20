Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced 80 years after pleading guilty to possession of child porn
LIVINGSTON - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing a second offense of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Livingston Parish District Attorney.
Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Sweet Bay Street in Denham Springs, resulting in the arrest of Leonard Hulsey, 55.
After being interviewed, Hulsey reportedly admitted to possessing images of child pornography at his home. Investigators discovered those images on multiples devices belonging to Hulsey. Detectives also noted during the investigation that Hulsey is a registered sex offender for previously possessing pornography involving juveniles.
Trending News
Hulsey was sentenced to 80 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire