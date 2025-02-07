81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sent father child porn while in jail; father said 'keep them coming'

3 hours 8 minutes ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 10:10 AM February 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A father-son duo was sentenced to federal prison after sending each other child porn; the son did so while in jail for a prior offense. 

Bobby Wall Jr., 46, of Parchman, Mississippi admitted during the trial that he used Facebook Messenger to send his father, Bobby Wall, 68, multiple images containing child porn. When he sent the images, Wall Jr. was in the Wilkinson County Jail. 

Wall told his son to "keep [the images] coming" and received 15 more from him. 

Investigators said, at a minimum, Wall Jr. had access to 100 images of child porn that he sent to himself through Facebook Messenger and then to his father. 

Trending News

Wall Jr. was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, and Wall was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Both will be required to register as sex offenders. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days