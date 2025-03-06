57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man's negligent homicide charge upgraded to second-degree murder after relative's death

36 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 9:34 AM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Feb. 27 had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder. 

Hasan Sabree, who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Catalpa Street left his relative, 41 year-old Danyelle Dillard, dead, was re-booked for second-degree murder. 

He also now faces a charge for domestic abuse with child endangerment. 

A GoFundMe was posted for the victim's family. 

Trending News

There was no further word on what led to the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days