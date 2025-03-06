57°
Man's negligent homicide charge upgraded to second-degree murder after relative's death
BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Feb. 27 had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.
Hasan Sabree, who was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting on Catalpa Street left his relative, 41 year-old Danyelle Dillard, dead, was re-booked for second-degree murder.
He also now faces a charge for domestic abuse with child endangerment.
A GoFundMe was posted for the victim's family.
There was no further word on what led to the shooting.
