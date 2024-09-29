89°
Man's corpse wrapped in tarp found Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish, officials say

1 hour 12 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 1:09 PM September 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

FLUKER — A man's corpse wrapped in a tarp was found Sunday on the side of Highway 51, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.

The TPSO said the victim was a white male, but his identity and cause of death were not disclosed.

Deputies say just before 8 a.m. Sunday a caller reported a suspicious rolled-up tarp on the side of Highway 51 between Fluker and Tangipahoa.

Detectives are actively working on this case and this is still a developing story.

