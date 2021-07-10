Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin Bridge

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. - A man swam for three hours after jumping into the Atchafalaya River from the Basin Bridge Friday.

The stunt went viral on social media, although the act is ill-advised.

Khory Vaughan, a New Roads native who lives in Kaplan, a small community near Lafayette, told WBRZ he was with the man who jumped. The two were stuck in traffic when his buddy made the decision to run from one side of the interstate bridge to the other and jump into the water below.

The man later posted on Facebook it was a bad decision, he was sore and was only alive thanks to his faith and rescuers.

Vaughan said Wildlife and Fisheries agents rescued his friend who was later arrested.

"We are familiar with the water [and the area], but I don't think he was prepared for what came with it," Vaughan said Saturday in an interview with WBRZ. "He treaded water for about three hours and started to lose all strength," Vaughan said.

I-10 West was closed for hours Friday afternoon after a 10-vehicle pileup. Video showed vehicles turning around, traveling the wrong way on I-10 West to get off the Basin Bridge around 6 p.m. Friday.

The man was charged with criminal mischief, according to eyewitnesses.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents were unavailable for comment Saturday.

