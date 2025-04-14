80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man repeatedly made FaceTime calls to woman's son after her iPad was allegedly stolen

1 hour 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, April 14 2025 Apr 14, 2025 April 14, 2025 11:33 AM April 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for a person of interest in the theft of a woman's iPad after her son received multiple FaceTime calls from a stranger.

On March 26, a woman learned her $1,200 iPad was stolen after her son kept receiving FaceTime calls from the device that she was not making. When her son answered the calls, a strange man in glasses was seen on the screen. 

Trending News

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on the man's identity call TPSO at (985) 902-2043.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days