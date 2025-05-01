Man out on bond in domestic abuse of pregnant woman arrested in unrelated rape

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a Hanks Drive burglary and rape Wednesday was out on bond at the time in an unrelated domestic violence case, arrest and court records show.

Jacob Campbell, 31, was booked with second-degree rape, simple burglary and related charges Wednesday. On Thursday a judge in the domestic abuse case blocked his potential release.

An arrest affidavit said the victim left the front door of her Hanks Drive apartment unlocked when her cousin went out around 1:55 a.m. for groceries. She was in another room when she heard the door squeak open.

She found a man sitting in her living room. He covered her face with his hand before forcing himself on her. Afterward, he threatened to punch the victim in her face and kill her if she told anyone, the affidavit said.

Campbell was located in another apartment and arrested. During an interview, investigators said he first acknowledged an "incident" had happened but would not elaborate, according to arrest records. When he requested an attorney, investigators stopped discussing the case with him and told him he was under arrest. He told deputies he was "not going to jail" before banging his head against the wall in the interview room. He also banged his head the window in a patrol car when he was put inside, arrest records show.

At the time of the rape, Campbell was out on bond in a Feb. 25 domestic violence arrest. In that case, he had been released on $7,500 bond on Feb. 27. The district attorney's office formally charged him April 10 with domestic battery on a pregnant woman in that case, which stemmed from an encounter with a former partner.

In the rape case, Campbell was also booked with resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a movable.