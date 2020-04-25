Man on the run for more than a month after BR killing, arrested in Houston Friday

Baton Rouge Police are searching for 30-year-old Keith A. Brown in connection with the murder of Joshua Roberts

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect who fled Baton Rouge with the help of his girlfriend was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas Friday morning.

Police said Keith Brown, 30, had been on the run for more than a month after the killing of Joshua Roberts in East Baton Rouge Parish. Roberts was found dead March 11 on Central Road.

Authorities had been struggling to locate Brown after he disappeared from the area in the wake of the shooting.

Investigators found his girlfriend this week, who admitted to helping Brown flee to Texas but refused to say where he was. She was arrested as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Brown was finally arrested Friday morning in Houston, Texas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brown will be extradited back to Baton Rouge where he will be charged with first-degree murder.