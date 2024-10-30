Man on federal probation for drug trafficking arrested again for selling more drugs

TALISHEEK - A man already on federal probation for drug charges was arrested again earlier this month for selling methamphetamine.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested James Moore, 55, on Oct. 15 for possession and distribution of meth. At the time of his arrest, Moore was on supervised federal probation for a drug arrest in 2016.

He was also arrested in 2023 for possession of meth.

Detectives learned of Moore's continued dealings after his release from his 2023 arrest, which led to his arrest in October.

“The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office does not control sentencing, probation nor when a person is to be released from incarceration,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “However, as long as Mr. Moore continues selling this dangerous drug in our community we will continue arresting him.”