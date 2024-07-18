Man missing near Pointe Coupee hunting camp found by police dogs, treated four-wheeler injuries

BATCHELOR - A missing man who was last seen near his hunting camp on a four-wheeler in north Pointe Coupee Parish was located Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that the man, Kennith Porche, was found after authorities widened the search with dogs from Angola. Acadian Ambulance was at the scene and treated Porche for injuries he sustained while riding on the four-wheeler

Sources said Porche departed for his hunting camp off Gus Lacey Road on Tuesday in his green 2005 Honda 300 4x4 with a front and back rack. His wife reportedly did not hear from him Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Deputies said his truck was at his camp, but his four-wheeler was gone. Authorities had since found the four-wheeler.