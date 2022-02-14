53°
Man killed on Interstate after hitting road cleaning convoy

3 hours 44 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - A man died early Monday morning after hitting a road cleaning convoy working on Interstate 55 near Interstate 10. 

Louisiana State Police said 54-year-old Dwayne Robert was driving on I-55 around 2:30 a.m. when his jeep hit the back of a street sweeping convoy in the left lane of the interstate.

Troopers said Robert tried to merge into the right lane right before the crash but was boxed in by an oncoming 18-wheeler.

State Police said Robert was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if Robert was impaired or wearing his seat belt.

