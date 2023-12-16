56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed off Greenwell Springs Road Saturday Morning
BATON ROUGE - One man was killed on Great Smokey Avenue Saturday morning, according to officials.
Baton Rouge Police ay 31 year old Donald Lee was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
BRPD is still searching for a suspect.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected