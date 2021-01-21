Man killed in overnight shooting on Sherwood Common Boulevard

63°
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 20) night, a shooting in Baton Rouge's Coursey Boulevard / Sherwood Forest Boulevard area resulted in one person's death.

A representative of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the fatal shots were fired late Wednesday night within the 4500 block of Sherwood Common Boulevard when a man and woman met up with a third individual, and as this third person reportedly got into the car with the couple, the person allegedly shot and killed the man.

The woman also sustained a non-life threatening injury during the incident, deputies say.

At this time, neither has the deceased man's name nor the name of the suspect been released. 

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide; this article will be updated as officials confirm additional information related to the deadly shooting.

