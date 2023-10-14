Man killed in car crash; vehicle ran off road and into child's bedroom wall

Photo via. Doc Willis

PORT ALLEN - A man was killed late Friday night when he ran off the road and crashed into a Port Allen home, narrowly missing a 9-year-old girl.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Dedrick Manchester was driving along Rougon Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he ran off the road, hit a gas main and then ran into the house.

Deputies said Manchester's car went through the bedroom wall of the child, who suffered minor injuries.

Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said they are still investigating his death and have not determined exactly when he died.