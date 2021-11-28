Man injured during drive-by shooting released from hospital, booked in jail

52°
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot during a drive-by shooting was released from a hospital and booked into jail Saturday.

Tremayne Lindsey, 20, faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to a drive-by shooting Nov. 12. Officers said a mother, her adult son and teenage daughter drove to a home and Tremayne Lindsey got out of the car and started shooting.

A relative of a resident grabbed a gun and shot back at Lindsey. Deputies reported that all three people who arrived in the car were shot. A 16-year-old girl, Tremiyah Lindsey, was pronounced dead at the scene

