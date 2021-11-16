Man in ski mask accused of knifepoint rape of elderly woman

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A man found naked and sleeping in a stranger's bed was arrested Tuesday on rape and related charges.

The 75-year-old woman told investigators that she was in the bathroom around 9:30 a.m. when someone she'd never seen before appeared in her bathroom doorway "wearing a ski mask, underwear, and socks while holding a silver kitchen knife," according to arrest documents.

The attacker forced her to drink alcohol and forced her at knifepoint to give and receive oral sex. He also drank alcohol and then raped her until he passed out or fell asleep. She was then able to escape to call 911.

Detectives arrived to find Conway Tullier, 45, asleep in the woman's bed, arrest documents show. The knife and ski mask were nearby.

In a storage room near the woman's garage, detectives found clothing and shoes they say ties Tullier to the crime. Investigators say it appears that he approached the house by way of an wooded area at the edge of the property.

Tullier was booked with first-degree rape and home invasion.

Investigators say Tullier acknowledged going into the woman's home and drinking alcohol. He then asked for a lawyer, arrest document show.

Arrest documents noted that the victim did not know Tullier and had never seen him before.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed Tullier was arrested Nov. 11 for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and released on his own recognizance two days later. Bonding documents describe him as homeless.