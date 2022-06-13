79°
Man in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said.
Baton Rouge Police said a Boost Mobile employee was shot around 7:30 p.m. and ran to University Seafood for help.
Officers roped off a crime scene on the opposite side of Highland Road to "preserve any evidence or additional information found."
No motive or suspect has been released. No more information was immediately available.
