83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in critical condition after being struck by train near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a train late Wednesday night near downtown.
The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. on Convention Street near N. 14th Street.
The scene shows a bicycle clearly crushed underneath the train. A witness says around 10:15 they saw a man attempted to crawl under the train, thinking it was stalled. After attempting to pull his bike underneath the train started to move. That witness called 911.
Police say a 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We've reached out to authorities for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Idol Laine Hardy returning home for upcoming Livingston Parish performance
-
Baton Rouge residents out in force for Fourth of July celebrations
-
Watch the full 2019 Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration
-
Residents surprised by bear seen roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Water balloons & elaborate boats take over False River for Fourth of...