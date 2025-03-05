64°
Man hurt in shooting on Toulon Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting along Toulon Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Sources said that the shooting happened on Toulon near Mead Road and was reported to law enforcement shortly before 1 p.m.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two men were sitting together in a truck and one shot the other. Deputies said the injured man got out and the other drove away.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
