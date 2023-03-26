Man hurt in hit-and-run crash off Perkins Road early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash off Perkins Road early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the aftermath of the crash on Reymond Avenue, just off Perkins Road, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The victim was found at the scene and taken to a hospital. His current condition was not reported.

No more information was immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.