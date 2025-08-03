88°
Man hit by car along Geronimo Street on Friday dies in hospital, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE - A man who was hit by a car along Geronimo Street on Friday died in a hospital the day after he was admitted, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that 35-year-old Montrell Green was in an argument with another person along Geronimo near Calumet Street around 12 p.m. Friday when he grabbed his gun and fired it.
The other person, who was questioned by police and later released, got into their car and hit Green. Police say Green was in front of the vehicle, trying to block its exit.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking the public for any additional information about Green's death.
