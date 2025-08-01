BRPD investigating after person struck by car along Geronimo Street, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday they responded to an "incident" along Geronimo Street where a person was struck by a car.

Police and EMS responded to the scene around noon.

The person who was struck by the car along Geronimo near Calumet Street was brought to the hospital in an unknown condition.

BRPD said they will provide more information as it is available.