Man gets new A/C after long saga with home warranty company

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man says a home warranty company made him jump through hoops to do something he says should have been done all along.

Jesse Sandlin finally got a new air conditioning unit installed at his Denham Springs home on Monday. He says that his home warranty company, American Home Shield, said it didn't need to be replaced.

Sandlin reached out to 2 On Your Side after he had enough and was tired of shelling out more money for patch jobs.

"They wanted $1,735 out of pocket to replace it and I just don't think that was fair after everything I've paid," he said.

Sandlin said that cost was for installation and refrigerant. It's something he didn't think he should have to pay for, after being a customer of American Home Shield for the last 18 years.

"In that time, I've paid them roughly $16,000 and they've incurred very little expense here," Sandlin said.

After 2 On Your Side got involved, American Home Shield agreed to cover the costs.

American Home Shield provided the following statement to WBRZ regarding Sandlin's situation.

We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved. In Mr. Sandlin’s situation, we did not live up to the standards we set for ourselves. We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this has caused him. We are covering the cost to replace Mr. Sandlin’s evaporator coil and condenser, as well as the necessary modifications.

Sandlin's old A/C unit was 22 years old. It was new when he first moved into his house. For the last seven years or so, he says American Home Shield sent techs out to his house for patchwork on that same unit.

"They didn't even patch it, they kept filling it up with Freon and charging me," he said.

Sandlin says that happened at least eight times and each one cost about $350. He never got an explanation about why American Home Shield changed its tune and agreed to cover the costs.

"I know exactly why," he said. "Because Brittany Weiss made calls."