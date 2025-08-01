Man gets 2 years in prison after death of 2 in Tickfaw River boat crash last year

LIVINGSTON — A Holden man who pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent homicide following a 2024 boat wreck on the Tickfaw River was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Jason Chiasson Jr., 35, was sentenced to a pair of five-year prison terms but that all but two years were suspended. The judge ordered the prison terms served consecutively.

State wildlife officials said last year that Chiasson was the operator of a 25-foot Sea Fox vessel when he collided with a 25-foot pontoon boat shortly after midnight on July 28 in the Tickfaw River. Agents said Chiasson was impaired.

The collision resulted in the deaths of a passenger on the Sea Fox, Thuy Gustin, 31, of Springfield, and the operator of the pontoon boat, Chase Sharkey, 36, of Greensburg. Two people on the Sea Fox and three people on the pontoon were taken to the North Oaks Hospital with serious injuries and were released following treatment.

Chiasson was booked for two counts of vehicular homicide, five counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, second offense of operating or driving a vessel while impaired and careless operation of a vessel in August 2024.

Prison terms for the injury-related charges will be served concurrently to the negligent homicide sentences, Perrilloux said.