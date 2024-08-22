Man booked for vehicular homicide in fatal July boating crash along Tickfaw River

HOLDEN - A man was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide nearly one month after a fatal boating crash along the Tickfaw River.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said Jason Chiasson was driving a boat while impaired and hit another vessel shortly after midnight July 28. Two passengers, 31-year-old Thuy Gustin and 36-year-old Chase Sharkey, were killed in the wreck. Three additional people were hurt and taken to a hospital in critical condition but have been released.

Chiasson was booked for two counts of vehicular homicide, five counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, second offense of operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) and careless operation of a vessel.