Man freed from prison after 1971 rape conviction tossed

BATON ROUGE - Wilbert Jones says freedom feels wonderful and he refuses to be bitter about his nearly five decades behind bars.

Jones met with reporters as he walked out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, surrounded by family and friends and members of a legal team that fought to overturn his conviction in a 1971 rape case.

Jones repeatedly stressed that religious faith got him through his ordeal. And he said he forgives the people who put him in prison.

Now 65, Jones says he plans to spend time counseling young people to help them avoid crime and prison. Also, he said he's looking forward to a meal of gumbo and potato salad.

Standing next to him was his brother, Plem Jones, who said he never gave up hope that Wilbert would be freed.