Man found shot to death on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle along Old Hammond Highway on Monday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Save More near the corner of Old Hammond and O'Neal Lane just after 3:30 p.m. A man was found dead inside the vehicle with a gun in his lap. The car rolled across Old Hammond and crashed in front of an Exxon station.
Before the fatal shooting, another shooting happened less than two miles away in the parking lot of a shopping strip along Old Hammond near South Flannery Road. A vehicle was shot multiple times and businesses in the area had bullet holes.
As of 6 p.m., deputies said the two shootings are unrelated.
