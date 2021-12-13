66°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death in Carville home
CARVILLE - A man was found shot to death in his home Monday morning after police were alerted by a neighbor with a bullet hole in her home.
St. Gabriel Police Department said the man lived in a trailer along MLK Parkway. A neighbor reported gunfire in the area Sunday night. Police found the man dead Monday morning.
Trending News
No more details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre brings back live performances with 'Nutcracker: A Tale...
-
Zachary High's state championship win highlights school's prowess on and off the...
-
More details on new Mississippi River bridge proposal could come Monday
-
Basketball: Southern vs Southeastern
-
ABC's Michael Strahan goes into space