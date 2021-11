Man found shot to death at business near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death early Monday morning at a business located about a block away from Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lonnie Cashi, 35, was found dead at the corner of Beaumont Drive and Waco Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Cashi had been shot multiple times.

Police have yet to identify a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.