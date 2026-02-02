Man found guilty of beating, kidnapping and robbing security guard at Tangipahoa Parish Landfill

AMITE - A man who beat, kidnapped and robbed a security worker at the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill in 2023 was convicted in court Monday.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said 48-year-old Derrick Self was found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and simple burglary.

Self broke into the landfill on July 4, 2023, and spent the night inside the facility. Prosecutors said he was roaming around the area and stealing property, before ambushing and kidnapping the security guard when she arrived for her early-morning shift.

The victim shared her testimony with the jury.

“This survivor endured a terrifying, life-threatening assault,” Chief Prosecutor Angel Monistere said. “Her strength in coming to court, telling her story, and standing firm in the face of trauma is the mark of a true survivor. The jury’s verdict honors her courage.”

Self will be sentenced March 9.